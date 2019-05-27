Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,808 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up 3.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

