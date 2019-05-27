Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 27th (AOS, CME, GEF, GPC, HCA, MTN, NRG, PGR, STT, TDC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 27th:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.O. Smith's growth potential in the defensive replacement market sets it apart from its peers. In fact, its robust liquidity position adds to its strength. The company’s Water-Right acquisition is likely to strengthen the company’s growth opportunities in the water treatment industry, especially in the wholesale and independent dealer array. Moreover, the company follows a sound capital-deployment strategy and continually rewards shareholders. However, in the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. If unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses might also prove detrimental to its profitability.”

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. CME Group’s diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to extreme interest rate volatility, currency fluctuations, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in the current unstable capital and credit markets. Escalating total expenses remain a major concern for CME Group. However, it remains well-poised for growth on a strong market position with varied derivative product lines. The company’s efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives as well as a stable global presence are some positives. Product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States has been aiding results. It intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services.”

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greif updated adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2019 at $3.60-$4.00. The mid-point of the guidance reflects year-over-year growth of 8%. The outlook has been updated to include the impact of the acquired Caraustar business. However, high debt following the acquisition remains a concern. Further, in the Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services, volume weakness was mostly pronounced in Latin America in the first quarter fiscal 2019 owing to recessionary effect in Argentina and isolated operational challenges in the company’s Brazilian operations. In the Asia Pacific region, volumes were impacted by China’s slowing economy and mounting trade tensions. The volume environment in Western and Central Europe also remained muted on account of trade uncertainty, which is likely to continue in fiscal 2019 as well.”

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts is set to acquire the full ownership of Australia-based Inneco Group, the leading industrial distributors of bearings, power transmission and seals. Acquiring the remaining 65% stake will drive the company’s industrial portfolio and grow presence in Australasia. This is in sync with its strategy of acquiring businesses to strengthen global platform and generate steady net sales growth. Further, strong balance sheet supports Genuine Parts to reward shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly dividends. However, softer economic environment in Europe along with mild winter weather is a concern. Also, high long-term debt, continuous rise in SG&A expenses and fluctuating foreign currency are headwinds for the company.”

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions, volume growth, etc. Multiple acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are other positives for the company. Its first-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.97 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.6% as well as shot up 27.5% year over year on the back of higher admissions and revenues. However, its high operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. The company is expected to witness a rise in costs due to its constant growth-related investments. Its high leverage is another concern.”

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $182.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. Increased expenses related to operations, acquisitions and pertinent weather-related woes continue to hurt profitability. Moreover, intense competition from various modes of entertainment provider is concerning. Also, in order to finance its acquisitions, the company increased its borrowings. It borrowed $70 million for financing the Stevens Pass acquisition and an additional $195.6 million to fund the Triple Peaks acquisition. However, a full-proof business model and wide range of guest-centric offerings position the company for growth. Vail Resorts has a season pass program, which is likely to drive revenues. Further, increased focus on mergers and acquisitions along with effective marketing techniques bode well.”

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is gaining from proper execution of the Transformation Plan, launched in July 2017, and expects to fully implement it by the end of 2020. NRG Energy continues to sell electricity to a wide variety of customers, which insulates it and lowers the impact of customer migration on its earnings. The ongoing debt-reduction plan will lower interest expenses and drive margins. Its cost saving plans are likely to contribute to performance over the long term. The company aims for cost savings of $590 million and margin enhancements of $215 million for 2020. In the past 24 months, NRG Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company is subject to stringent environmental regulations and intense competition in wholesale power markets. The unplanned outages in its old facilities might affect its performance.”

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry year to date. Focus to become a one-stop insurance destination catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance bodes well for long-term growth. Leadership in product, service and distribution innovation, especially in personal auto bodes well for long term growth. Policies in force and retention ratio will continue to remain healthy. The company’s Snapshot, Robinson and Home Quote Explorer programs should continue to drive its business. It focuses on paying back its shareholders via dividends as well as share repurchases. However, the company’s growth could be challenged by intense competition. Exposure to catastrophe events induces volatility to its underwriting results while escalating expenses weighing on margin expansion remain headwinds.”

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While the company's new business wins, higher interest rates and strong balance sheet are likely to continue supporting profitability, mounting costs remain a major near-term concern. Further, strategic acquisitions over the past years continue to support the company's financials and are also accretive to earnings. Also, its capital deployment actions indicate robust liquidity position and will enhance shareholder value. However, expenses are expected to remain elevated mainly due to higher compensation and acquisition-related charges. Hence, this is expected to hurt bottom-line growth to an extent.”

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teradata is negatively impacted by lower consulting revenues, as it continues to shift focus to market of the megadata companies. Sluggish spending environment in the domestic market and increasing competition continue to weigh on Teradata’s financials. Increasing percentage of lower margin subscription-based revenues is negatively impacting the company’s profitability and intensifying competition. Also, increasing expenses are a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, growing traction of Teradata Vantage, among the megadata companies, is a key catalyst for the long haul. Further, robust growth in annual recurring revenues and increasing adoption of the company’s subscription-based model are major growth drivers.”

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY ended the first quarter on a solid note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. DENTSPLY gained from the core Technology & Equipment unit, which witnessed a year-over-year upside in the quarter. Sales in the United States also grew year over year. A series of product launches in the quarter buoy optimism in the stock. The company narrowed the EPS guidance for 2019. Meanwhile, DENTSPLY’s Consumable revenues witnessed a year-over-year downside in the quarter. In fact, the company’s quarterly revenues also declined in the first quarter. International revenues decreased on a year-over-year basis as well. Additionally, unfavorable foreign exchange and restructuring costs are expected to mar DENTSPLY’s top line, going forward. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

