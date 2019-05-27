Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR: BMW) in the last few weeks:

5/22/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €96.00 ($111.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Bayerische Motoren Werke was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €63.47 ($73.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a one year low of €65.07 ($75.66) and a one year high of €91.23 ($106.08).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

