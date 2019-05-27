iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) Shares Bought by Harvest Capital Management Inc

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN makes up 1.1% of Harvest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,268,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,576 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 117,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DJP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 128,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,105. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

