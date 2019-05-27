Iron Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,708 NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,509,000 after purchasing an additional 378,149 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,400,000 after purchasing an additional 266,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Summit Redstone lowered NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

