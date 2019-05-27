iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Position Reduced by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 202,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4,050.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 312,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,242,000.

EMB opened at $109.48 on Monday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $110.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4489 dividend. This represents a $5.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

