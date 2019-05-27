iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 528.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 431,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,862. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

