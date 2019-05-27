iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Stake Increased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,757,000 after acquiring an additional 658,972 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,648,000 after acquiring an additional 416,105 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after acquiring an additional 283,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,599. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

