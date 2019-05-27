Iteris (ITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

ITI opened at $5.21 on Monday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of -130.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other Iteris news, insider Neil S. Subin sold 2,551,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $10,842,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iteris stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Iteris worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/iteris-iti-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.