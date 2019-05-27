Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,621 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.92. 1,021,588 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

