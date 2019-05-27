Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in York Water Co (YORW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at $3,227,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 54,997 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in York Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YORW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut York Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. York Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

YORW stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. York Water Co has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.24.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

