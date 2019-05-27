Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Stake Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 764,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,762,000 after acquiring an additional 466,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,376,000 after acquiring an additional 324,080 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,947,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,315,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,054,000 after acquiring an additional 198,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $933,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $155,992.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,567. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

