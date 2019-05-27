JB Hi-Fi (JBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.97

Shares of JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$27.97 ($19.84) and last traded at A$27.92 ($19.80), with a volume of 465938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$27.81 ($19.72).
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH)
JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.
