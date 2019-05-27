JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,662,205 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,574,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Entercom Communications worth $60,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 142.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,597,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 110,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETM opened at $6.20 on Monday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $884.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $623,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $164,334.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $162,752.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 830,000 shares of company stock worth $4,980,500 over the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETM. TheStreet lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. raised their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. raised their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

