JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 365” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 315 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 312 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 307 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 332.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

