Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $91.93 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $94,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $102,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

