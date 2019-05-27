KeyCorp Raises Diamondback Energy (FANG) Price Target to $125.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital set a $166.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.09.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $85.19 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,187,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.5% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

