Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 507,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 134,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 223,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $132.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,878.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,313 shares of company stock worth $56,436,155. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

