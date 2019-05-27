Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

KIN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,841,000 after buying an additional 741,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,967,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 124,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,410,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.