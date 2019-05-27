Kohl’s (KSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kohl's shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. Pressure on the stock increased after it posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, this marked Kohl’s first earnings and revenue miss in a long time. Comps also broke the strong trend owing to adverse weather condition, weak home category sales and not so productive promotions amid intense competition. The company expects the softness to continue in the second quarter. These hurdles and expected tariff impacts compelled management to slash its outlook. Nonetheless, Kohl’s is on track to improve sales in the second half of the fiscal on the back of the Amazon Returns program and other sales-driving endeavors. Also, the company’s inventory management efforts should cushion gross margin.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on KSS. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.97.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. Kohl’s has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 469,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 218,330 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 188,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 105,157 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

