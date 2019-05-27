Kryll Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,646.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $21,646.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,838,733 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

