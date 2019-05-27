Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,112,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 98,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $354.39 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.03.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

