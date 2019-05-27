Landstar System (LSTR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

