Shares of Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,018,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 438,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lattice Biologics (LBL) Stock Price Up 20%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/lattice-biologics-lbl-stock-price-up-20.html.

Lattice Biologics Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

