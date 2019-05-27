Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 113,900 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Evan Godshall acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,500 shares of company stock worth $158,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,739.81% and a negative return on equity of 195.83%. Analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 113,900 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/laurion-capital-management-lp-acquires-113900-shares-of-eyepoint-pharmaceuticals-inc-eypt.html.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.