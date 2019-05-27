Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) versus Telekom Austria (TKAGY) Critical Survey

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C does not pay a dividend. Telekom Austria pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Telekom Austria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $5.77 billion 1.36 $423.75 million $2.01 18.55 Telekom Austria $5.24 billion 0.94 $287.33 million $0.85 17.38

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telekom Austria 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.83%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Telekom Austria 6.76% 12.37% 4.01%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Telekom Austria on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services. The company also provides voice telephony, convergent products, Internet access, data and IT solutions, value added services, wholesale services, and IP television and payment solutions, as well as mobile telephone and satellite television services. In addition, it sells end-user terminal equipment; and sets up customer lines that include installation work. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided mobile communication services to approximately 20.7 million customers; and had approximately 6.0 million fixed-line revenue generating units. It has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

