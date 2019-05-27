Line Corp (LN) Receives $3,500.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,500.00.

LN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Line from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Line in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Line in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Line by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Line by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 86,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Line by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Line by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LN opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Line has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -188.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $455.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Line will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

