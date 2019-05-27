Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,659. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.20. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $794,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/linscomb-williams-inc-grows-stake-in-plains-gp-holdings-lp-pagp.html.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.