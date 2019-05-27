LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $60.20 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiveRamp an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

RAMP traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. 341,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,989. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

