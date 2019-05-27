LiveRamp (RAMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAMP opened at $54.40 on Monday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

