Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.93 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $354.39 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,838 shares of company stock worth $60,415,372. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.03.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

