LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,139,000 after acquiring an additional 766,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,023,000 after acquiring an additional 557,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $166.68 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

