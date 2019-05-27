LSC Communications (LKSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LSC Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.65.

LSC Communications stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. LSC Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.39.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSC Communications will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.48%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LSC Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LSC Communications by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LSC Communications by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LSC Communications by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in LSC Communications by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

