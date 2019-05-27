LSV Asset Management Purchases 8,300 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 39.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $38,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $15.31 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $205.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

