LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Busey were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Busey by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Busey by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Busey by 2.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Busey by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.49 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. On average, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Sloan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,413.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen V. King acquired 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $190,916.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,622.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,770 shares of company stock worth $1,829,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

