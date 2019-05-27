MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce $17.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $41.70 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $18.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $68.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 million to $134.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.82 million, with estimates ranging from $15.10 million to $140.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 256.47%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $626,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $18.85 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $919.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.90.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.