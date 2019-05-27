Magnet Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Magnet has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Magnet has a total market cap of $192,471.00 and approximately $737.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Magnet

MAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 40,542,939 coins and its circulating supply is 40,292,939 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

