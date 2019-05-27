Maincoin Reaches Market Cap of $484,668.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 27th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $484,668.00 and approximately $56,809.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Maincoin has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $750.35 or 0.08556553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000576 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,565,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

