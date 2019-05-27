Maker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.87 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Maker token can currently be bought for $760.80 or 0.08654068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and BitMart. During the last week, Maker has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $760.80 million and $7.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037421 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001490 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000582 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bibox, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinMex, BitMart and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

