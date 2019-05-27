Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,412,000 after buying an additional 5,441,913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,698,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,180,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 433,526 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,905,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 441,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,475. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $113.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

