Mark L. Barkley Sells 5,000 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MFSF opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. MutualFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

