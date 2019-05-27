Markel (MKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel have underperformed the industry in a year. Escalating expenses have been putting pressure on margins. Exposure to cat loss is a concern. Markel’s first-quarter earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. Nonetheless, Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand the company’s international footprint. Solid performance by the Insurance and Reinsurance segments should consistently drive premiums. The company stands to benefit from a niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It is also judiciously raising prices across all its products. The company boasts a sturdy capital position, enabling it to engage in share buybacks.”

MKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,130.25.

MKL stock opened at $1,059.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,228.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.86, for a total value of $80,068.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,352,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nora N. Crouch sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.27, for a total transaction of $49,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 400 shares of company stock worth $398,556 and sold 1,293 shares worth $1,297,975. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Markel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 288,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

