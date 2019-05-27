Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 232

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,507.25).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.