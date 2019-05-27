Martingale Asset Management L P Has $7.70 Million Position in TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TIER REIT were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,055 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $320,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $58,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIER opened at $27.09 on Monday. TIER REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

