Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,043,805 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $83.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/mason-street-advisors-llc-acquires-197-shares-of-eastman-chemical-emn.html.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.