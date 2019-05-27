Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 524 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in NuVasive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NuVasive by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $626,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $274.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

