Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 761 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,581 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 27,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 35.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 131.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,551.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $274.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $291.70. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

