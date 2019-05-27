Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Receives $31.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

NYSE MTDR opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.6% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 94.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 50,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $19,330,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $8,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

