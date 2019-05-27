Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 91,230 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $179,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,069,519,000 after buying an additional 1,127,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,997,000 after buying an additional 2,867,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,382,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,388,000 after buying an additional 290,774 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CSX by 11,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,390,771 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,708. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

