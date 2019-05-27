Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capstone Turbine (CPST)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 485,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,076,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

